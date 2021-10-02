Panthers Announce Practice Squad Elevations vs Cowboys

Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that safety Kenny Robinson and running back Rodney Smith have been elevated from the team's practice squad.

With Juston Burris being placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, the Panthers needed to add depth at safety. During the preseason, Robinson showed flashes of being a solid contributor as he intercepted a pass from Sam Ehlinger against the Colts and also came up with a huge hit on kickoff coverage. He appeared in nine games a year ago but only saw six defensive snaps. The majority of his reps came on special teams.

As for Rodney Smith, he'll be a reliable third option in the running game behind Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman. Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was officially ruled out for this week's game on Friday. Smith appeared in seven games in 2020, including one start. He rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.

