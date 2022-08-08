Skip to main content

Panthers Are Not 'Shopping' Sam Darnold

Carolina does not plan to trade Darnold.

Trade rumors continue to hover around the Carolina Panthers quarterback room into the second week of August. 

Monday morning, Benjamin Allbright of KOA850 AM, a radio station in Denver, Colorado reported that the Panthers have been "shopping" Sam Darnold but have yet to find any takers due to the $18 million he is due for the 2022 season.

As a matter of fact, the Panthers are not actively shopping Darnold and do not plan on doing so, a league source told AllPanthers.com. Head coach Matt Rhule also responded to the rumors saying that those talks have not taken place.

"I haven't had any of those conversations. We're in the middle of a quarterback battle. I assume with quarterback battles things like that are going to be said but there's nothing that's been said to me by Scott [Fitterer].

"I think we've walked into this season thinking that we would have three quarterbacks on the roster. We're always going to do what's right for the team. As I've said, out of 32 NFL teams, 12 played one quarterback last year for all 17 regular season games. The average over the last five years is 41%, so as much as we're concerned about the starting quarterback battle, I'm looking at the two and on Wednesday the threes will get a lot of reps."

