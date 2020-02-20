AllPanthers
Panthers Big Board: DL Javon Kinlaw Draft Profile

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2020 NFL Combine under a week away and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a look at South Carolina defensive lineman, Javon Kinlaw.

Several mock drafts believe that the Carolina Panthers will take a defensive lineman with their first round selection and although most think it will be Derrick Brown of Auburn, Javon Kinlaw is a name to keep an eye on.

Kinlaw has soared up draft boards and could be teetering on the line as a top ten pick in this years NFL Draft. At 6'5" 315 pounds, Kinlaw is one big human being. Not only is he big, but is very explosive and has a great jump off the ball. Most interior defensive lineman make their money trying to plug up the run game and while Kinlaw does that, he can also be a factor at putting pressure on the quarterback. 

As a senior, Kinlaw finished with 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks. His production on the field goes well beyond the stat sheet and once fully developed, could be a much better player than currently projected.

With the Panthers potentially losing several key contributors to the defensive line, expect the front office to take a hard look at this position come April.

