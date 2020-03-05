Panthers Big Board: Grant Delpit Draft Profile

With the 2020 NFL Combine now behind us and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a sneak peek at what LSU safety Grant Delpit has to offer.

Extremely talented safeties are often times hard to come by in today's game. The league has transitioned into a "pass happy" offensive attack and safeties are asked to do so much more than they were ten or so years ago.

To be a solid NFL safety, you have to have great instincts. Knowing where the ball is going to go and to be able to make a beat on the ball is crucial. Closing speed, understanding coverages and having a clean technique are also very important traits to have. LSU safety Grant Delpit has all of those.

The Panthers could potentially lose Tre Boston and Ross Cockrell this off-season in free agency and could look to fill that void with the talented safety from Baton Rouge.

Delpit's coverage skills could be viewed as an upgrade over what Carolina currently has, but the big knock on Delpit is his tackling ability. He missed 36 tackles over the last two seasons and could be what is holding him back from being a surefire first rounder.

In 2019, Delpit totaled 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and was also named the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in college football.

Most are projecting him to be a second rounder with the possibility of sneaking into the back end of the first round. If Delpit is still on the board in round two, it's going to be hard for the Panthers to pass up on him.

