Panthers Big Board: WR Jerry Jeudy

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 7 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and although the team is projected to take a defensive player with that pick, they could pull a surprise out of nowhere.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is recognized as the top receiver in the draft, or at least one of the top receivers and would be a huge boost to the Panthers offensive attack. Yes, the Panthers signed Robby Anderson in free agency and yes, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are still on the roster, but there's no such thing as having too many weapons.

Jeudy has put up some monstrous numbers over the past two seasons, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark each year. During his career at Alabama, he totaled 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns, leaving the school as one of the most prolific receivers in program history.

The Panthers will likely use Anderson as their deep ball threat, but if you put Jeudy on the opposite side of the field, good luck. Adding a guy like Jeudy will also push D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in training camp, strengthening the depth of the receivers group.

Do you think the Panthers should consider drafting Jerry Jeudy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

