September 27, 2021
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Lands on Injured Reserve

Horn is expected to miss 2-3 months.
Author:
Publish date:

As expected, the Carolina Panthers have placed rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn on the injured reserve list. Horn broke multiple bones in his foot in a non-contact injury during the win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night. 

Head coach Matt Rhule said that they will be extremely careful with him and is not ready to rule him out for the season. 

"With Jaycee, we have to be really smart about bringing him back, making sure he's healthy and his return to play is done the right way. I can't predict that right now."

To help aid the loss of Horn, the Panthers made a trade Monday morning acquiring former 1st round pick C.J. Henderson of the Jacksonville Jaguars. A.J. Bouye is also expected to make his Panthers' debut this week after completing his two-game suspension. Bouye was eligible to play last week but the coaching staff wanted to give him more time to get his conditioning back up to speed.

USATSI_16739770_168388579_lowres
