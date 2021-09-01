Panthers Claim OL Michael Jordan Off Waivers

The Panthers have made a handful of moves one day after cut-day by releasing veteran wide receiver David Moore to make room for offensive lineman Michael Jordan who the team picked up off of waivers Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6'6", 313 lb, 24-year-old offensive lineman appeared in 27 games and made 19 starts over the past two seasons.

This now gives the Panthers five options at the guard spot with Deonte Brown, Dennis Daley, and Jordan backing up projected starters Pat Elflein and John Miller.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.