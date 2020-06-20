Panthers Coaching Staff Recognizes Christian McCaffrey's High Usage

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the NFL. If he's not your No. 1, he's probably a close second. Since coming into the league in 2017, McCaffrey has seen his usage rate go up each season. He's young, in great shape, and can withstand the beating that most running backs can't endure. But how long will he able to keep going at this rate? That's something both head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady are monitoring and will be paying very close attention to in 2020.

In an interview with Kyle Bailey of WFNZ Radio back in April, Rhule acknowledged that he wants his best playmakers on the field, but at the same time, doesn't want to overuse them.

"When you play somebody too much it’s hard for them to be effective all the time," Rhule said. "I don’t look at Christian [McCaffrey] as just a running back, we see him as a weapon. We see him as a person that can be a receiver, a running back, can be a returner. I don’t think he’s the type of player you can pigeonhole into one position.”

I'm sure when people see the word returner in the previous quote, it sparks concern of there possibly being another increase of usage for McCaffrey. With the Panthers signing Pharoh Cooper this offseason, I don't think you will see McCaffrey back to return much, if at all. I believe this is just Rhule simply stating that he has the ability to do it if needed, which gives another reason as to why he is so valuable.

Earlier this week in a Zoom press conference, offensive coordinator Joe Brady echoed similar sentiments regarding McCaffrey's abilities.

"To me, he's a running back and he can do everything, but to label him strictly a running back is an injustice to him. I think a guy like Christian McCaffrey can play any position on the football field and it's going to be to our advantage to be able to do that. Christian is one of the pieces that is definitely going to be the driving force of our offense."

When asked if Brady would reduce McCaffrey's usage this fall, he wasn't keen on the idea of locking in a certain percentage of plays that he would be used on and says that it will come down to how the guys around him perform.

"I think Christian had 429 touches this past year and that's a lot obviously, but if there is one person that can take it and there's one person that takes care of his body the way that he does, it's Christian McCaffrey. I can't sit here and tell you guys, hey the number is 400, the number is 350, I just can't. I think every single game it will be different. I think a lot of it will come down to the rest of the personnel on our team and figuring out how they're going to be utilized. But there is an expectation of Mike Davis, of Reggie Bonnafon, of Jordan Scarlett, of Rodney Smith to elevate their game as well. So depending on how that running back room and wide receiver room and tight end room goes will factor a lot into Christian McCaffrey's touches."

Year Carries Receptions # of Plays Usage on offense 2017 117 80 746 70% 2018 219 107 966 91% 2019 287 116 1,039 93%

As you can see, McCaffrey's total number of carries, receptions, plays played, and percentage of offensive plays played have all steadily increased year after year. Although the Panthers' coaching staff has made it clear that they will keep an eye on the amount of plays he is in on, I'm not so sure we will see those numbers fluctuate that much. Behind McCaffrey is Mike Davis, Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Scarlett, and UDFA signee Rodney Smith. Between the three who have NFL experience, they have totaled 1014 yards on 267 carries, holding an average of 3.7 yards per carry - that's simply just not good enough. McCaffrey averages a full yard more per carry at 4.7. If those behind him can't produce, you'll likely see McCaffrey's carries hover close to his total from last year (287). Since the team has added Robby Anderson at receiver and has D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel returning, it wouldn't be shocking to see McCaffrey's usage in the passing game take a bit of a dip.

Regardless, the Panthers have to be very wise with how many touches they give CMC and if they're not careful enough, they could risk losing their new face of the franchise to injury.

Do you think the Panthers should lower McCaffrey's usage? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

