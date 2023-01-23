Panthers Complete In-Person Interview with Sean Payton

Things are about to get real interesting in the coaching carousel.

For 15 years, Sean Payton coached against the Carolina Panthers twice a year. Now, he's officially in consideration for the team's head coaching job as he officially completed an in-person interview with owner David Tepper and other front office reps today in New York.

Payton has now completed interviews with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Panthers and reportedly has a second interview set up with Denver. However, one more team may be entering the Payton sweepstakes - the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona submitted a request to speak with Payton a couple of weeks ago but the two sides haven't hammered out a date to formally meet. With the recent hire of GM Monti Ossenfort, it felt like the Cardinals would stay out of the mix. According to Howard Balzer of PHNX, the Cardinals are set to meet with Payton later this week.

In addition to Payton, the Carolina Panthers have also conducted interviews with Jim Caldwell, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen, Ejiro Evero, Ken Dorsey, and Mike Kafka.

