Panthers 'Easing In' Rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Until Fully Healthy

Most draft experts figured that LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. would be a sure-fire 1st round pick. He has the talent, the size, the athleticism, and the big playmaking ability to be a future star in the NFL.

Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, he slipped into the 2nd round and after trading down in the 2nd round twice, Carolina couldn't pass him up as they selected him with the 59th overall pick.

One of the biggest factors in Marshall falling out of the 1st round is due to his injury history. He suffered a broken leg injury in his senior year of high school and then missed a month during the 2019 season due to a broken foot. The Panthers weren't going to take him in the first round because they had the No. 8 overall pick and that would have been way too early to take Marshall. That being said, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule thought a lot of him when writing up his pre-draft evaluation.

"I mean I had him as a first-round receiver, so we were excited about him. I think he has got a lot of potential, but the offense that Joe [Brady] ran at LSU, they were kind of stagnant, stayed in one position. Here, we’re moving guys around more and felt strongly that he could play inside or outside, which is a big characteristic. There are a lot of things Terrace has to do. I told my guys today that there are no first-round, second-round draft picks - you’re all just guys on the team. So whether you’re undrafted or you were the first pick, just put all of that behind you and just move ahead. He just has to take it one day at a time.”

Over the weekend, the Panthers conducted their rookie minicamp in which Marshall took part but in a limited capacity. The staff didn't feel the need to push the envelope with him and risk further injury.

“Yeah he had the surgery on the foot before that so I think for us we just wanted to ease him in, so I think he did like four or five periods, did the individual, did the routes on air, and then sent them over to our return to play. We’re just going to continue to monitor and not do too much with him, monitor his movement patterns. At the end of the day, I asked him how long he wanted to play in the NFL. He said eight, ten, 15 years. So I said alright let’s start slowly here and build up. Our wellness people, lead by Kent Johnston and Kevin King, they’ll put a good plan for him together. So over the next few days, we’re getting him better as a receiver, but we’re also making sure that his movement is good and all that until he is really healthy.”

What will help make his transition to the NFL a smooth one is already having that familiarity with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and the philosophy that he has. As Rhule mentioned, he'll be lining up all over the field which will help him establish a role early on in his career.

“Terrace to me, he’s a big, fast, strong, athletic guy, and I think his best football is ahead of him," Rhule said. "He’s got a very humble spirit about him, a very quiet kid, and when I say quiet I mean he’s just here to learn. I’m anxious to get through this first couple of days with him and see what he can do and move forward.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.