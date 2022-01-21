REPORT: Panthers Expected to Hire Ben McAdoo as Offensive Coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have found a replacement for Joe Brady - former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are expected to hire McAdoo as the team's next offensive coordinator although the contract is still being worked out.

McAdoo didn't have much success as the head coach of the Giants in his brief two-year stint, but he did go 11-5 in his first season on the job. Year two was an utter disaster in many ways, but there's no question that McAdoo does have experience coordinating a number of top 10 offenses.

The one thing that McAdoo's offense lacked in New York was creativity. It was a very basic offense, but he did have a fairly balanced approach. A basic offense may not be a bad thing for quarterback Sam Darnold who has struggled through the first four years of his career.

