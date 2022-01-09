REPORT: Panthers Express Interest in Two Former NFL Head Coaches for OC Job

After failing to move the ball and score points on a consistent basis, the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady mid-season after almost two years with the team.

Brady came to the Panthers from LSU in 2020 after leading one of the best offenses in the history of college football that included QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, that success never transitioned to his time with the Panthers in the NFL. Carolina ranks 28th in total offense, 26th in passing, and 23rd in scoring.

Running backs coach Jeff Nixon has taken over the play-calling in the interim and the panthers offense is actually worse, statistically. This is nothing against Nixon who is a fine coach. He was just put into a tough situation with an offense that had already been failing miserably week after week.

Although the Panthers do have some members of the coaching staff with prior NFL experience, there aren't many. What head coach Matt Rhule needs is someone with experience on the staff and possibly a former head coach in the league that can help him continue to learn how to have success in this league and sustain it.

Well, Sunday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Panthers are expected to target Jay Gruden and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Gruden was the head coach of the then Washington Redskins from 2014-19 and compiled a 35-49-1 record before being fired in 2019 after starting 0-5. Bill O'Brien led the Houston Texans from 2014-20 and finished with a 52-48 record before being relieved of his duties. O'Brien had a lot of control over personnel decisions and boy, did he make some bad ones which included trading WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. As long as he doesn't have much say in the handling of the roster, which he won't, then O'Brien could be a very quality hire.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.