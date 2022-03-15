REPORT: Panthers Finalizing Deal with OL Austin Corbett

The Carolina Panthers and free agent offensive lineman Austin Corbett are finalizing a deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Corbett is one of the more underrated offensive linemen in the league since entering the NFL in 2018 after being drafted 33rd overall by the Cleveland Browns. Corbett has spent parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, mainly lining up at right guard. He does have the flexibility of playing left guard and center as well. During the first four years of his career, Corbett has appeared in 2,757 offensive plays and has committed just 10 penalties and allowed only five sacks.

Corbett, 26, has started 41 games in his career.

