Panthers GM Marty Hurney to "Explore All Options" with the No. 7 Pick

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2020 NFL Draft just weeks away, the Carolina Panthers are preparing for what they will elect to do with their first round selection.

In an article posted last week, I laid out several different scenarios for what could happen and what the Panthers should do in each of those cases. 

Today Panthers GM Marty Hurney told the media what his plans are come draft night. "We are going to explore all options, whether that's trading up, trading back, or staying at 7."

This is an interesting quote because to me, I don't see a reason for the Panthers trading up unless they are strongly considering a quarterback in the first round. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons would be the Panthers' dream at No. 7, but if he's not on the board when Carolina is on the clock, Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown should be. Either way, the Panthers would be filling a major need by selecting Simmons or Brown. Simmons is the main target here, but it's not worth sacrificing other drafts to move up a few spots to land him. In fact, it would be a huge mistake by doing so, especially in a rebuild.

Do you think the Panthers will trade up in the draft, trade back, or stay put? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

