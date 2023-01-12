Panthers GM: 'This Is the Year We Go Out and Take Some Shots'

Scott Fitterer has spent the last two years building the foundation of the Carolina Panthers.

He's played a part in drafting guys like CB Jaycee Horn, LG Brady Christensen and LT Ikem Ekwonu and signing RB D'Onta Foreman, RG Austin Corbett, C Bradley Bozeman, and LB Frankie Luvu in free agency.

The one thing he and the Panthers have yet to do is hit on a quarterback.

They gave up three draft picks for Sam Darnold, who never took full control of the offense and is now heading into the offseason with an uncertain future. Carolina drafted Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in the third round last spring but after suffering a Lisfranc injury in preseason play, they were unable to get a look at him in real, meaningful action.

So, it's safe to say that the Panthers will once again be in the market for a quarterback.

Will they draft one? Sign one? Heck, maybe even trade for one (again)? It's hard to really know at this point in time when the head coaching spot remains vacant. That said, the Panthers general manager did note that this could more of an exciting offseason in terms of the team being more aggressive in not only the draft but free agency as well.

"We're in a situation with this team where getting the offensive line settled, we feel like we have some running backs. We have DJ [Moore], Terrace [Marshall] is coming on. We need to make a couple tweaks on defense. But we have one of the best young corners in the league. Donte Jackson will be back.

"This is a year that we focused on building the basics, the last two years. Defense and offensive line. This is the year we go out and take some shots on more explosive type of athletes and players. It might be a little bit more of a sexy draft than just a nuts-and-bolts-type draft. We're in position now where we can take some of those shots."

How big of shots are we talking? Like signing QB Lamar Jackson in free agency? Or trading up into the top three to take C.J. Stroud?

While everyone is focused on the quarterback position and rightfully so, I view this more as Fitterer being more willing to pay for another pass rusher opposite Burns, get a dynamic, explosive receiver to pair with DJ Moore, or get a veteran corner to go with Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson.

Things can certainly change but I see that as the more realistic outcome of "taking shots" than signing Lamar or trading a bunch of picks away for another veteran quarterback.

Now that the foundation is set, Fitterer has to hit on the final touches of rounding out this roster. Failing to do so could warm his seat.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.