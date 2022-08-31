Skip to main content

Panthers Have Found Their Kicker

Zane Gonzalez's replacement has been signed.

In last Friday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez injured his groin while practicing on the sideline with the kicking net. He was seen on crutches after the game in the locker room, indicating that it would be a significant injury and indeed it was. 

Tuesday afternoon the Panthers placed Gonzalez on injured reserve, ending his season.

Moments ago, the team signed free agent kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal.

Pineiro, 26, spent his rookie season with Panthers special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor, in Chicago back in 2019. Pineiro hit 23/28 field goal attempts for the Bears but lost the job to Cairo Santos the following year. He was picked up by the New York Jets in 2021, hitting all eight of his field goal attempts across five games.

