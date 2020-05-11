Panthers Hire Pat Stewart as Director of Player Personnel

The Carolina Panthers announced a new addition to their front office last week.

Pat Stewart has been hired as the Panthers’ new director of player personnel, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who broke the news on Thursday.

Pat Stewart (not the Patrick Stewart who played Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series) spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team’s national scout. He spent 10 years with the New England Patriots’ organization (2007-2017) in a variety of roles in their scouting department. Stewart was also part of two Super Bowls during his time in Philadelphia and New England (XLIX and LI).

As the trend continues, Pat Stewart has a history with Panthers coach Matt Rhule, bringing additional continuity and familiarity to the organization. Rhule and Stewart were together at Temple in 2006 when Rhule was their defensive line coach and previously at Western Carolina in 2005 where Rhule was the associate head coach.

The Atheltic’s Joe Person reported some additional information on Stewart’s role in the front office. Stewart will oversee the pro scouting side of things as Jeff Morrow will continue in his role as executive director of player personnel where he will continue to oversee the college side of scouting.

In Person’s report, he also indicated that the team will not be hiring an assistant general manager under Marty Hurney. There is still no word on if Hurney’s contract will be extended or if the team will move in a different direction.

What is your gut feeling pertaining to the Panthers’ front office? Do you think Marty Hurney deserves an extension? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

