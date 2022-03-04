Skip to main content

Panthers 'Just Want a Chance' in Bidding War for Haason Reddick

Carolina understands that Haason Reddick will command a lot of money in free agency.

Haason Reddick was without a doubt the hidden gem signing of free agency last offseason. Many thought that his 12.5 sack season in 2020 with the Cardinals was a fluke which is why he inked with the Panthers for just a one-year, $8 million deal. 

Reddick proved this past fall that he wasn't just a one-hit wonder. He racked up 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits, becoming one of the most fierce pass rushers in the NFC. 

With limited cap space, the Panthers don't have the capability to get into a large bidding war in free agency against other teams to bring Reddick back. Unfortunately, that seems like what is about to take place. According to Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, the two sides have been in talks and at the end of the day all Fitterer wants is a chance.

"We've had a lot of discussion really over the last couple of weeks and I think Haason has earned the right to go out and see what he can get," Fitterer told reporters at the NFL Combine. "He's had two years in a row of double digit sacks and he's going to command a lot of money on the market. If he gets that, I'll be happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and see where it goes."

Read More

Free agency will officially begin on March 16th at 4 p.m. EST. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17384559_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Fitterer Says There's 'Ongoing Talks' with Stephon Gilmore

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17259520_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17412984_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

PODCAST: Is Cam Newton Still an Option?

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Cam
GM Report

Panthers 'Still Open' to Bringing Back Cam Newton

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17809526_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Everything Scott Fitterer Said at the NFL Combine

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-03-02T100633.008
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Free Agent Targets: Guards

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
USATSI_16923341_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Florida DL Zachary Carter

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17667294_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Memphis C Dylan Parham

By Schuyler CallihanMar 1, 2022