Panthers 'Just Want a Chance' in Bidding War for Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick was without a doubt the hidden gem signing of free agency last offseason. Many thought that his 12.5 sack season in 2020 with the Cardinals was a fluke which is why he inked with the Panthers for just a one-year, $8 million deal.

Reddick proved this past fall that he wasn't just a one-hit wonder. He racked up 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits, becoming one of the most fierce pass rushers in the NFC.

With limited cap space, the Panthers don't have the capability to get into a large bidding war in free agency against other teams to bring Reddick back. Unfortunately, that seems like what is about to take place. According to Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, the two sides have been in talks and at the end of the day all Fitterer wants is a chance.

"We've had a lot of discussion really over the last couple of weeks and I think Haason has earned the right to go out and see what he can get," Fitterer told reporters at the NFL Combine. "He's had two years in a row of double digit sacks and he's going to command a lot of money on the market. If he gets that, I'll be happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and see where it goes."

Free agency will officially begin on March 16th at 4 p.m. EST.

