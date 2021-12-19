Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Injured in Pregame Warmups

    Not good news for the Carolina Panthers.
    With just about an hour until kickoff in Buffalo, Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field after a leg injury in pregame warmups, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

    Being that this is a gameday injury, the Panthers will be forced to either punt or go for it on fourth down when they are in field goal range more often than not. Punter Lachlan Edwards has not attempted a field goal in his NFL career.

    After the Panthers had a revolving door at the kicker spot earlier this season, Gonzalez secured the job and has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season. He has made 20 of 22 field goals on the season. 

