REPORT: Panthers Not Expected to Pursue Trade for Baker Mayfield Prior to Draft

The Panthers are not expected to pursue a trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, confirming my report from a week ago.

Sources tell All Panthers that the team is still not expected to make a deal for the former No. 1 overall pick at all. However, that could change depending on the remaining options at the position.

"I think we're going through the whole process right now," GM Scott Fitterer said last month in regards to addressing the need for a quarterback. "It's a really important decision for us. Do we go the free agent route? Do we go through the draft? We're fairly far along in the quarterback evaluations on the college class. We've gone through it from a free agent standpoint. We'll look at all other options out there, but that's definitely a priority for us as well as the offensive line."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.