Panthers on the Roster Bubble: DT Phil Hoskins

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: DT Phil Hoskins

The Panthers selected Hoskins with the 232nd overall pick (7th round) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent much of the season on the practice squad but did make appearances in three games, albeit very limited opportunities seeing just 28 snaps on the year. Hoskins tallied four tackles, one QB hits, one TFL, and one sack but graded out as a 44.6 on Pro Football Focus.

When the Panthers drafted Hoskins, they knew he was going to be a bit of a project and would likely be someone who would be a rotational one or two-tech, at the very most. Given GM Scott Fitterer's recent comments about the team possibly adding another big body in the middle, it feels like Hoskins has to really make a statement in training camp and in the preseason in order to make the active roster. If anything, he will be someone the team looks to keep on the practice squad. With four defensive tackles in front of him and possibly another on the way, chances are he's going to be pushed down the depth chart.

