Panthers on the Roster Bubble: OL Deonte Brown

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: OL Deonte Brown

Deonte Brown instantly became a fan favorite in Carolina when they saw his highlights during his time at Alabama. The massive guard would bury defenders into the ground with regularity and oh yeah, he didn't allow a single sack in his collegiate career.

Since being drafted, Brown has been working hard to get into playing shape and has been successful by shedding nearly 30 pounds. He dealt with a couple of injuries last year which further delayed his ability to make an impact and only appeared in a total of 30 snaps across three games.

With Brady Christensen kicking inside to left guard, that takes up another roster spot for interior lineman. Pat Elfein and Michael Jordan were starters for the Panthers a year ago will likely be pushed to backup roles. This will leave Cade Mays, Dennis Daley, Mike Horton, and Deonte Brown battling for that final spot or two.

Assuming Brown arrives to training camp is great shape and puts together a decent showing in the preseason, he should be in a good spot to make the 53-man roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.