Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR C.J. Saunders

Can Saunders find a way to sneak onto the roster?

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: WR C.J. Saunders

Saunders is a tough, hard-nosed, old-school receiver that may not have all the tools that most NFL receivers possess but he works just about as hard as anyone and that alone will give you a chance in this league. 

The former Ohio State walk-on became the team's training camp "darling" last August and had many believing he would find his way onto the 53-man roster, securing one of the final spots at receiver. Unfortunately for him, he didn't make the cut but did manage to stick around on the practice squad. Due to some injuries, Saunders was elevated to the active roster twice and made two catches for a total of 11 yards.

He saw some action on kick and punt return a year ago in the preseason but with the addition of veteran return specialist Andre Roberts, there's no longer a need for a return man. 

If Saunders is going to make the roster, he's going to have to beat out the likes of Keith Kirkwood, Brandon Zylstra, Shi Smith, Ra'Shaun Henry, Charleston Rambo, and Andrew Parchment for one of the final roster spots at receiver. It's pretty safe to say that Saunders has a bit of an uphill battle to make the cut and will likely return to the practice squad at some point, assuming no one else scoops him up.

