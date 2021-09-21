September 21, 2021
Panthers Place OL Pat Elflein on Injured Reserve

The Panthers moved their starting left guard to the IR.
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday evening that starting left guard Pat Elflein has been placed on injured reserve as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Elflein went down in week one with a hip injury and was limited throughout the week but was able to go against the Saints. Dennis Daley who filled in for Elflein on Sunday will get the start on Thursday against the Texans. 

Filling Elflein's spot in the roster will be cornerback A.J. Bouye who recently finished up his two-game suspension. 

