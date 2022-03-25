Panthers Plan to Pick Up the 5th-Year Option on Brian Burns, Long-Term Deal a 'Priority'

After bringing back cornerback Donte Jackson and signing wide receiver DJ Moore to three and four-year deals, the Panthers' focus now turns to extend defensive end Brian Burns.

Burns is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the fifth-year option kicking in at the start of the 2023 league year. Picking up the option affords the two sides an extra year to agree to terms on a long-term deal which GM Scott Fitterer called a "priority".

"There's always more on the table, but Brian would be one of those priorities moving forward. He's a guy that's come out and produced for us. I really like the leader he is becoming and the man that he is. He will be one of those guys that we definitely try to work on."

In his first three years in the league, Burns has accounted for 133 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 55 QB hits, 25.5 sacks, and four pass breakups.

