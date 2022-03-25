Skip to main content

Panthers Plan to Pick Up the 5th-Year Option on Brian Burns, Long-Term Deal a 'Priority'

A long-term deal with Brian Burns is a priority for the Panthers.

After bringing back cornerback Donte Jackson and signing wide receiver DJ Moore to three and four-year deals, the Panthers' focus now turns to extend defensive end Brian Burns.

Burns is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the fifth-year option kicking in at the start of the 2023 league year. Picking up the option affords the two sides an extra year to agree to terms on a long-term deal which GM Scott Fitterer called a "priority". 

"There's always more on the table, but Brian would be one of those priorities moving forward. He's a guy that's come out and produced for us. I really like the leader he is becoming and the man that he is. He will be one of those guys that we definitely try to work on."

In his first three years in the league, Burns has accounted for 133 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 55 QB hits, 25.5 sacks, and four pass breakups.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_9402
GM Report

WATCH: Fitterer Talks Free Agent Signings, Draft + Possibility of Newton & Gilmore Returning

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17346587_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Agree to Terms with S Juston Burris

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_17604359_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Deion Sanders Calls Out Panthers, Nine Other Teams

By Schuyler CallihanMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17838814_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn

By Schuyler CallihanMar 24, 2022
USATSI_13093581_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Daniel Jeremiah Updates Panthers Pick in Latest Mock Draft

By Schuyler CallihanMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16895344_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Re-Sign CB Rashaan Melvin

By Schuyler CallihanMar 23, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-03-23T111345.047
GM Report

PODCAST: Free Agent Signings, Malik Willis & Cam Scenario + More

By Schuyler CallihanMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17597270_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Would the Panthers Have to Trade Away to Land Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Schuyler CallihanMar 23, 2022