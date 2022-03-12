Panthers Preparing to go 'All-In' on a Trade for Deshaun Watson

Teddy Bridgewater.

Sam Darnold.

Deshaun Watson?

After swinging and missing on the quarterback position in the past two offseasons, patience is wearing thin inside the Carolina Panthers building, mainly from team owner David Tepper.

For over a year, the Panthers have had interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but those talks had to be placed on hold after 22 lawsuits were filed against him accusing him of sexual misconduct. Now, the Panthers and a number of other teams around the league are expected to make a serious push for the 26-year-old quarterback after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas declined to impose criminal charges against him.

The 22 civil lawsuits are still ongoing, but according to Watson, he has full confidence that the legal matter will be taken care of.

"I'm just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," Watson told reporters on Friday. "And on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But also ready to get on the field, and prep for that."

Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Seattle are three teams known to be heavily interested in Watson. Philadelphia, New Orleans, and a "surprise" team or two could be in the mix as well, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. However, the Panthers are gearing up to go "all-in" for Watson, a source confirmed Saturday morning.

The Texans will want, at minimum, three first round picks and a young, proven player in return. Carolina is willing to do "whatever it takes" to pull off the deal, even if that means trading away some very valuable assets that the team originally planned to build around. No names were revealed, but this would likely mean players like Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, or Brian Burns could be involved in the trade.

For any deal to be made, Watson would have to waive his no trade clause.

