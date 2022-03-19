Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers Re-Sign CB Donte Jackson

Carolina brings back a veteran presence in Donte Jackson.

The Carolina Panthers and cornerback Donte Jackson have agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal on Saturday morning.

Jackson is coming off of the best season of his career, although it came to an early end with a groin injury that he suffered in November. On the year, Jackson recorded 61 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 PBUs, and two interceptions.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters shortly after the team traded for Stephon Gilmore that Jackson's future with the team had nothing to do with the trade. 

"Donte is not affected by this [trade] at all," Fitterer said. "We would like for him to be a part of our future moving forward and I think he wants to be here. He's a priority when I talk about who is next in line [for an extension]."

The Panthers are extremely young in the cornerbacks room with Jaycee Horn entering year two and CJ Henderson, Troy Pride, and Stanley Thomas-Oliver entering year three. The signing of Jackson gives the Panthers a veteran leader that the young guys can look to. Stephon Gilmore remains a free agent.

