Panthers Re-Sign DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

The Panthers are going to have to find a way to replace the production of Haason Reddick off the edge. It may not be one guy in particular, but a collection of a few players to try and keep a formidable pass rush.

Tuesday evening, Carolina took a step in that direction by locking up Marquis Haynes Sr. on a two-year deal. Haynes, 28, was a fourth round selection of the Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his first four years in the Queen City, Haynes has recorded 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, twelve QB hits, and eight sacks.

This past season, Haynes' role was limited due to the addition of Reddick. Now, Haynes will have an opportunity for not only increased playing time but perhaps a spot in the starting lineup.

