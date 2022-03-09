Skip to main content

Panthers Re-Sign Kicker Zane Gonzalez

Carolina brings back their kicker for the next two seasons.

The Carolina Panthers and Zane Gonzalez have agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8 and Week 10 this past season. Carolina went through a bit of a rough patch trying to solve the kicker spot earlier in the year when Joey Slye struggled mightily in preseason play. Ryan Santoso was brought in to compete against Slye and eventually beat him out, but he had his fair share of struggles as well. Gonzalez came in and was as about as automatic as it comes hitting 20/22 field goal attempts, including making 17 straight before suffering an injury in pregame warmups at Buffalo. 

The Panthers now have 18 unrestricted free agents remaining.

