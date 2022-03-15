Skip to main content

Panthers Re-Sign Safety Sean Chandler

Carolina brings back some depth at safety.

On the first day of the legal tampering period, the Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year deal with free agent Xavier Woods. Tuesday morning, they bring back one of their own by agreeing to a one-year deal with safety Sean Chandler, the team announced.

Chandler, 25, started seven games for the Panthers in 2021 and appeared in 15 of the team's 17 games. He recorded 48 tackles, one pass breakup, one QB hit, and one forced fumble.

Once the deal with Xavier Woods becomes official, expect Chandler to fill a hybrid role as a rotational player at both safety spots.

