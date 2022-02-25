OFFICIAL: Panthers Re-Sign TE Ian Thomas to Multi-Year Deal

Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have re-signed veteran tight end Ian Thomas to a three-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth $16.5 million.

Through four seasons in the league (all with Panthers), Thomas has hauled in 90 receptions for 802 yards and four touchdowns. Many expected him to be the successor to Greg Olsen as a receiving tight end, but that area of his game never fully developed. That said, he has been very reliable as a blocking tight end which is what the Panthers need, especially with a subpar offensive line.

Ironically, Thomas' deal expires after the 2024 season which is also when Tommy Tremble's rookie contract comes to an end. This will allow the Panthers to groom and develop Tremble into a starting tight end, rather than throw him into a role he is not quite ready for.

