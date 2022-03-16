Panthers Re-Sign WR Brandon Zylstra

The focus has been on the wide receiver room on Wednesday for the Panthers as they signed former Browns WR Rashard Higgins to a one-year deal and now, bring back Brandon Zylstra on a one-year deal as well, per his agent, Jaymeson Moten.

This past season, Zylstra posted career-highs in receptions (18), receiving yards (250), and recorded the first touchdown of his NFL career. He may not be heavily targeted in the passing game, but when they do go his way he has proven to be reliable catching 72% of his targets in 2021 and 70% for his career.

Zylstra adds depth at receiver but more importantly, is a solid special teams player. He had seven tackles in 2021 and will almost certainly play a big factor in that phase of the game once again.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.