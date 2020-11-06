Panthers Re-Signing Taylor Moton is a Must for GM Marty Hurney

Throughout the 2020 season, the offensive line has continued to be a weak spot for the Carolina Panthers as they are allowing roughly two sacks per game but are also seeing QB Teddy Bridgewater under duress way too often.

Many different things can attribute to that but the biggest problem has been keeping guys injury free and having several different rotations due to guys being places on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite all of the problems and inconsistencies the offensive line has had, they have had one constant - right tackle Taylor Moton.

Halfway through the season, Moton has allowed just two sacks and has committed only two penalties and has done a terrific job in pass protection and not letting too much pressure of that right edge.

Moton is in the final year of his rookie deal. Although there have been no contract negotiations between he and the Panthers during the season, once the season comes to an end it has to become a priority for Panthers GM Marty Hurney to get lock him up for the foreseeable future. He is a great building block to rebuilding the offensive line and is a player you just can't let walk.

Back in training camp Moton said that he wasn't concerned with his future and that he is more concerned about getting better each day.

"I have a lot of trust in my agent and me jumping into that [contract talk] is like me saying I don’t trust what he’s doing. I know that I’m 100% focused on football and being the best Taylor Moton I can be. I’m in camp, so I’m more worried about the day in and day out, the process of football. I focus on taking things one day at a time and everything else will fall into place and that’s part of trusting the process. I’m just focusing on football right now.”

I spoke with head coach Matt Rhule on Thursday and although he isn't ready to talk about Moton's future just yet, he has loved what he has seen out of his fourth year right tackle.

"He's done a good job this year. He's had some really dominant moments. I know he has been isolated in pass protections, he's been good in the run game, he's a solid guy that comes to work every day with a great attitude. He's now had eight games under his belt of Pat's [Meyer] style of offensive line play and I think he's getting better at mastering the techniques that we're asking him to do."

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said the best thing about Moton, other than his play on the field, is that he is a humble guy that works extremely hard and is viewed as a leader on the team.

"T-Mo, that's my dawg man. He's always relaxed and you can tell he loves football. We'll have a game and then he'll see me on Monday and say 'hey Teddy I appreciate you man' and I'll be like what did I do? And he'll be like nah, just know that I appreciate you. He's a guy that just loves football and he's been playing extremely well for us. We're excited that he's one of the leaders in that room."



Moton and the Panthers aren't likely to enter contract talks until the offseason, but it's something that has to be done. If Hurney wants to get this team turned around, it starts with re-signing Taylor Moton.

