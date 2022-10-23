Sunday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Carolina Panthers turned down a trade offer for Brian Burns that would have brought back two first round picks.

Burns, 24, will be a free agent after the 2023 season when his rookie deal comes to an end. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Burns' contract back in late April. In three plus seasons with the team, Burns has developed into one of the league's most feared pass rushers recording 157 tackles, 61 QB hits, 32 tackles for loss, and 29.5 sacks.

Following the team's trade of RB Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer fielded questions from the media and made it a point that he wants to build this team around the young core which includes Burns.

"Philosophically we always listen," said Fitterer. "We have gotten calls and we've said no to all of them. I think there are certain players on this team we like, the young core of our team. This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell. We're trying to add players to this already really good, young mix. Guys like Burns. Guys like Brown. We'll always listen but I want those guys here. These are guys that we win with moving forward."

When asked if any other trades will be made ahead of the November 1st deadline, Fitterer responded with, "You never know. But I know there's players on this team that I really don't want to trade and that I know this organization doesn't want to trade. It would have to take something astronomical. I think moving forward we like where we're at we like our young players."

