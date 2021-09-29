Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cowboys

NOTE: RB Christian McCaffrey is listed on the depth chart because he has not been placed on IR. The team expects him to be ruled out for this week's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman
FB: Giovanni Ricci
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson
TE: Tommy Tremble
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott
LG: Dennis Daley, Trent Scott, Michael Jordan
C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: John Miller, Deonte Brown
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson
DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson
CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor
FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin
SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Joseph Charlton
H: Joseph Charlton
LS: JJ Jansen
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith
