Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cowboys

NOTE: RB Christian McCaffrey is listed on the depth chart because he has not been placed on IR. The team expects him to be ruled out for this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman

FB: Giovanni Ricci

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

TE: Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

LG: Dennis Daley, Trent Scott, Michael Jordan

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller, Deonte Brown

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson

DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson

CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin

SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Joseph Charlton

H: Joseph Charlton

LS: JJ Jansen

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.