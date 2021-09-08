Panthers Release Week 1 Depth Chart vs Jets

Carolina has their lineup set for this Sunday's game vs New York.

The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for the season opener vs the New York Jets. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change.

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, Giovanni Ricci

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

LG: Pat Elflein, Dennis Daley, Michael Jordan

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson

DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver

CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Sean Chandler

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey

LS: JJ Jansen

H: Joseph Charlton

P: Joseph Charlton

K: Ryan Santoso

KO: Ryan Santoso

