Panthers Request Permission from Bills to Interview Dan Morgan for Assistant GM Job

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission from the Buffalo Bills to interview Director of Player Personnel, Dan Morgan, for the assistant GM job under Scott Fitterer, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Morgan played in the NFL from 2001-07 spending all seven seasons with the Panthers. He totaled 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In 2004, Morgan was selected to the Pro Bowl after collecting 102 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

After retiring from football, Morgan spent nearly seven years as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks. There, he worked with new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer. He has spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills.

According to Rapoport, the Panthers have also requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles assistant director of player personnel, Ian Cunningham, for the assistant GM job.

