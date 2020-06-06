Panthers Roundtable: Do the Panthers Have Enough at Running Back?

The Carolina Panthers have a new look to their offense with Teddy Bridgewater now taking over at quarterback, a new weapon in Robby Anderson and some new faces along the offensive line. Despite the coaching change one thing will remain the same from 2019 - the offense being run by Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is undoubtedly one of, if not the best, running backs in the NFL, but the Panthers lack both depth and experience behind him. So with that being said, we ask our roundtable: Do the Panthers have enough at running back?

John Pentol

Most would agree that having Christian McCaffrey in your backfield would put you among the top of the list of best backfields in the NFL. The Panthers have arguably the best running back with CMC, but the other running backs still need to prove themselves. Reggie Bonnafon is an exciting player with a lot to prove and will serve as a quality #2 back. If the Panthers could add another guy with some experience it would help make Panthers fans feel more comfortable at the RB position.

Jason Hewitt

It seems more than likely that we’ll be seeing more of the same at the running back position this year. Joe Brady’s offense will be ran through Christian McCaffrey, similarly to last year. However, knowing how creative he is with scheme adjustments, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Reggie Bonnafon receive some touches in the backfield as well. Assuming that McCaffrey stays healthy, this position group has enough depth to be sustainable for the 2020 season.

Schuyler Callihan

Aside from Christian McCaffrey there are a lot of question marks surrounding the quality of the running back room. There's also a lot of uncertainties due to the lack of experience from Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett missing time due to injury. Mike Davis may be a capable No. 2 back, but there's no clear-cut No. 2 and that's a problem. I don't foresee the Panthers adding another back to the stable, but if McCaffrey can stay healthy, it may not matter.

Do you think the Panthers should add another body at running back or stay with what they have?

