Panthers Season Odds For Win Total, Super Bowl & More

No one is expecting big things from the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and with the lack of experience returning on the roster, it's not surprising. The future is bright, but it is going to take some time for better days to come along.

Season Wins: 5.5

I don't consider myself a gambler, but if I were to see this win total sitting at 5.5, I probably would stay as far away from it as possible. I firmly believe the Panthers will win five or six games in 2020 and you never want to be on the fence, especially with a young team that can be rather unpredictable. If I were forced into giving any advice, I would certainly take the under. The Panthers schedule is incredibly challenging and it's difficult to find any games that could be considered a "lock" for Carolina to win.

Win Division: +1800

Saints (-105), Buccaneers (+135), Falcons (+800).

Once again, I have to agree with the odds. I believe they are right on the money (no pun intended). I don't think Tom Brady and company will have quite enough to overtake the Saints as the NFC South champs and Atlanta is a middle-of-the-road type of team. With all the talent that has joined the division this offseason, it's easy to see why the Panthers are clearly out of the picture.

Win Conference: +5000

The Panthers are tied with Giants, just ahead of the Redskins who sit dead last at +7500. For the Panthers to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl, some crazy stuff has to happen. I'm actually a little shocked that the Panthers aren't in the +7000 neighborhood, considering the tough division that they play in.

Win Super Bowl: +8000

Only the Bengals, Redskins, Jets, Giants, and Jaguars have worse odds of winning the Super Bowl and I'm pretty sure you could turn this entire group into: Who will have the best odds at the No. 1 pick in 2020?

What do you think of the Panthers odds for the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

