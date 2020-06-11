AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Panthers Season Odds For Win Total, Super Bowl & More

Schuyler Callihan

No one is expecting big things from the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and with the lack of experience returning on the roster, it's not surprising. The future is bright, but it is going to take some time for better days to come along.

Season Wins: 5.5

I don't consider myself a gambler, but if I were to see this win total sitting at 5.5, I probably would stay as far away from it as possible. I firmly believe the Panthers will win five or six games in 2020 and you never want to be on the fence, especially with a young team that can be rather unpredictable. If I were forced into giving any advice, I would certainly take the under. The Panthers schedule is incredibly challenging and it's difficult to find any games that could be considered a "lock" for Carolina to win.

Win Division: +1800

Saints (-105), Buccaneers (+135), Falcons (+800).

Once again, I have to agree with the odds. I believe they are right on the money (no pun intended). I don't think Tom Brady and company will have quite enough to overtake the Saints as the NFC South champs and Atlanta is a middle-of-the-road type of team. With all the talent that has joined the division this offseason, it's easy to see why the Panthers are clearly out of the picture.

Win Conference: +5000

The Panthers are tied with Giants, just ahead of the Redskins who sit dead last at +7500. For the Panthers to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl, some crazy stuff has to happen. I'm actually a little shocked that the Panthers aren't in the +7000 neighborhood, considering the tough division that they play in. 

Win Super Bowl: +8000

Only the Bengals, Redskins, Jets, Giants, and Jaguars have worse odds of winning the Super Bowl and I'm pretty sure you could turn this entire group into: Who will have the best odds at the No. 1 pick in 2020?

What do you think of the Panthers odds for the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Panthers Legend Should Receive the Next Statue?

Looking at who could potentially replace Richardson's statue

Jason Hewitt

by

allenmason16

Introducing the New Face of the Panthers Defense

With Luke Kuechly now retired, the Panthers look to find a new leader

Schuyler Callihan

by

dWilbanks

Panthers Will Have Uphill Battle in NFC South in 2020

The NFC South division has become even stronger, which is bad news for a rebuilding Panthers team

Schuyler Callihan

by

thager

BREAKING: Panthers Removing Jerry Richardson Statue

The statue was a source of controversy during the recent protests

Jason Hewitt

Boom or Bust: Derrick Brown

Looking at what the Panthers first round selection will do during his rookie contract

Schuyler Callihan

Jerry Richardson Restricted Players From Protesting in 2016

Panthers safety Tre Boston discussed the change in ownership in his recent interview

Jason Hewitt

Who Will Be McCaffrey's Running Mate Out of the Backfield?

The Panthers will have a fierce battle at running back to be the No. 2 guy

Schuyler Callihan

What Must the Panthers Do to Make the Playoffs in 2020?

Could Carolina shock people this season by somehow making the playoffs?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers End Partnership with CPI Security Following CEO's Remarks on Police Brutality

The Carolina Panthers have officially broken ties with CPI Security

Schuyler Callihan

by

Lori50

Panthers RB's McCaffrey & Davis Tabbed as a Top Rushing Duo

The Panthers arguably have the NFL's best running back so where does that rank their duo amongst the league's other teams?

Jack Duffy