BREAKING: Panthers Sign CB Josh Norman

With Jaycee Horn (wrist) potentially sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Carolina Panthers have signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad.

Norman, 35, was a fifth-round draft choice by the Panthers back in 2012 and spent the first four years of his career leading "Thieves Ave". In his first stint with Carolina, Norman totaled 181 tackles, 34 pass breakups, and seven interceptions. During the team's Super Bowl run in 2015, Norman was named First-Team AP All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

"He has experience in this league. He brings veteran leadership. And most importantly, I feel like he possesses our DNA," interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "I know him personally. He played for me. He understands the culture that we're trying to create here and the element of play that we're looking for. I'm hoping he's in well enough shape to be able to play for us this week."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.