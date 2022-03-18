Skip to main content

Panthers Sign Experienced Punter Johnny Hekker

Carolina has a new punter.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with free agent punter Johnny Hekker.

Hekker, 32, has played his entire NFL career with the Rams, even dating back to their St. Louis days. Hekker was a big part of the Rams' special teams success this past season en route to a Super Bowl victory. He had 23 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and a long of 59 yards. 

Hekker was named the NFL's All-Decade punter for the 2010s.

