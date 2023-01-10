Panthers Sign Nine Players to Begin Offseason

Many major moves will be made by the Carolina Panthers front office this offseason, but on Monday, they kicked things off with some minor deals.

The team announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent tight ends, Stephen Sullivan and Giovanni Ricci. Sullivan appeared in 14 games this season for the Panthers, playing the majority of his snaps on special teams. He did, however, record two receptions for 46 yards. As for Ricci, he too played a big role on special teams but hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards.

An exclusive rights free agent pertains to a player who is not under contract but has two years of NFL experience.

In addition to the return of the two tight ends, the Panthers also inked future deals with seven members of the team's practice squad; RB Spencer Brown, WR C.J. Saunders, WR Derek Wright, OL Deonte Brown, DE Kobe Jones, DT Raequan Williams, and LB Arron Mosby.

