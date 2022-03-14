Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers Sign Safety Xavier Woods

Carolina adds a quality veteran to the secondary.
USATSI_17251498_168388579_lowres

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers and veteran safety Xavier Woods agreed to terms on a three-year, $15.75 million deal, a source confirmed. The deal was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

USATSI_17116458_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17251494_168388579_lowres

Woods, a former 2017 6th round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys is coming off of the best year of his five-year career where he totaled 108 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions in 17 games with the Minnesota Vikings.

Not only is Woods a major upgrade over Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, and the other options the Panthers have at safety, but he is also very durable. In fact, he played in every defensive snap for the Vikings in 2021 and was the only player in the NFL to accomplish that feat.

USATSI_17328582_168388579_lowres

Analysis from Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings:

Woods replaced Anthony Harris as the Vikings' starting safety alongside Harrison Smith and played pretty well. He started all 17 games and led the entire team in snaps played, finishing with 108 tackles, three interceptions, ten total passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Woods' tackling and run defense were great, but his coverage was a bit inconsistent. The presence of 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum as a potential replacement — Bynum showed some impressive flashes as a rookie when Smith was out — might make Woods expendable

USATSI_16895697_168388579_lowres (3)
