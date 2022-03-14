BREAKING: Panthers Sign Safety Xavier Woods

Woods, a former 2017 6th round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys is coming off of the best year of his five-year career where he totaled 108 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions in 17 games with the Minnesota Vikings.

Not only is Woods a major upgrade over Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, and the other options the Panthers have at safety, but he is also very durable. In fact, he played in every defensive snap for the Vikings in 2021 and was the only player in the NFL to accomplish that feat.