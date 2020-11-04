SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Sign TE Seth DeValve to Practice Squad

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that tight end Seth DeValve has signed to the team's practice squad.

The Panthers signed DeValve back in the summer to a one-year, $1.1 million deal but released him in early June after suffering a non-football injury.

DeValve spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns where he reeled in 48 receptions, 596 yards, and four touchdowns. In 2019, DeValve landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and only totaled 12 receptions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

The tight end room has been a bit of a disappointment in 2020 as Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz have only combined for 15 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown on 21 targets through eight games. Colin Thompson is the team's third tight end but is seldomly used and is primarily in for blocking. Once DeValve gets back up to game speed, he could very well get called up to the active roster.

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will hit the road this Sunday to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) at 1 p.m. on FOX.

