Skip to main content
    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Panthers Sign WR Willie Snead

    Carolina continues to add depth at wide receiver.
    Author:

    The Panthers front office continues to bring in additional help at receiver due to the several guys dealing with injuries at the position such as Alex Erickson (concussion), Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion), and Brandon Zylstra (hamstring).

    Wednesday night, the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead to the practice squad. Earlier in the day, the Panthers also signed fellow receiver Devin Smith to the practice squad as well.

    Snead didn't do much this season in seven games with the Raiders, catching just three passes for 32 yards but he is a seasoned vet and has had success in the NFL. As a rookie in 2015, Snead reeled in 69 catches for 984 yards and three scores. He also spent three seasons with the Ravens which is where he shined most. Snead totaled 126 receptions for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns. 

    The Panthers will likely need to elevate a receiver from the practice squad to travel with them this Sunday to Atlanta. 

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15444766_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Panthers Sign WR Willie Snead

    59 seconds ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Thompson & Gilmore are Close, Watson Rumors, Darnold's Fundamentals + More

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 3.40.18 PM
    GM Report

    WATCH: Sam Darnold Talks Trade Rumors, Recent Struggles + More

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16798560_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/27

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16745922_168388579_lowres
    News

    Panthers Designate S Juston Burris to Return from Injured Reserve

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16977654_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Falcons

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15391644_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    REPORT: Panthers Not Expected to Pursue Deshaun Watson

    9 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 9.50.06 AM
    GM Report

    Panthers Sign Free Agent WR Devin Smith

    10 hours ago