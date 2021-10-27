Panthers Sign WR Willie Snead

The Panthers front office continues to bring in additional help at receiver due to the several guys dealing with injuries at the position such as Alex Erickson (concussion), Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion), and Brandon Zylstra (hamstring).

Wednesday night, the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead to the practice squad. Earlier in the day, the Panthers also signed fellow receiver Devin Smith to the practice squad as well.

Snead didn't do much this season in seven games with the Raiders, catching just three passes for 32 yards but he is a seasoned vet and has had success in the NFL. As a rookie in 2015, Snead reeled in 69 catches for 984 yards and three scores. He also spent three seasons with the Ravens which is where he shined most. Snead totaled 126 receptions for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Panthers will likely need to elevate a receiver from the practice squad to travel with them this Sunday to Atlanta.

