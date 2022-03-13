REPORT: Panthers Submit Trade Offer for Deshaun Watson

The Panthers have officially submitted a trade offer to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Division rival, New Orleans, has also submitted an offer.

Watson does, however, have a no-trade clause and will have to waive it in order to be dealt. This essentially means he controls where he will be traded to. Rapoport also reported that Watson is expected to meet with Carolina and New Orleans soon.

This comes after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges. However, there are still 22 active civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

"I'm just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," Watson told reporters on Friday. "And on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But also ready to get on the field, and prep for that."

Whoever completes a trade for Watson is going to have to give up a big package in return. The consensus seems to be at least three first round picks and a young, proven player in return. Players like Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, or Brian Burns could be involved in the trade in addition to the picks.

