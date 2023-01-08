Panthers To Pick in Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Carolina is set to pick in the top 10 once again.

It was an odd season, to say the least.

The Carolina Panthers were expected to take the next step under third-year head coach Matt Rhule with a new starting quarterback at the helm in Baker Mayfield and a much more experienced coaching staff.

After a 1-4 start to the year, Rhule was fired, Robbie Anderson and RB Christian McCaffrey were traded the following week, P.J. Walker started some games under center, Mayfield was waived, yet still, the Panthers found themselves in a position to win the NFC South heading into Week 17.

Carolina won four of its last six games, including a 10-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The win gives the Panthers its first sweep of a divisional opponent since 2017 and the first sweep of New Orleans since 2015.

With an overall record of 7-10, the Panthers are slated to pick ninth in the 2023 NFL Draft. This will mark the fourth consecutive year that Carolina has picked inside the top ten of the draft. The previous three top 10 picks were spent on DT Derrick Brown (2020), CB Jaycee Horn (2021, and LT Ikem Ekwonu (2022). The last time the Panthers held the ninth overall pick, they selected linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place April 27th-29th in Kansas City, MO.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.