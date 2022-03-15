Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign RB D'Onta Foreman

Carolina adds depth to the running back room.

The Carolina Panthers are nearing a deal with free agent running back D'Onta Foreman, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Panthers needed to add a physical presence in the backfield to go along with Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard and they'll get that with Foreman who is 6'1", 236 lbs and runs hard.

Analysis from David Boclair of All Titans:

For the first time since he entered the league in 2017, he looked something like the consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner he was at Texas in 2016. Foreman topped 100 yards rushing three times in the nine games after Derrick Henry was hurt and finished the year with 566 rushing yards, three touchdowns and a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. He would be an ideal backup for Tennessee, but some team might want to pay him as a starter if it sees him as a poor-man’s version of Henry.

