JUST IN: Panthers QB Plan vs Ravens Changes

Friday morning Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that PJ Walker would continue to be the starting quarterback when they head to Baltimore for a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens.

That plan has now changed.

Wilks told the media Monday morning that Walker had an MRI and the results showed that he had suffered a high ankle sprain. The team doesn't plan to place him on injured reserve and will be on a week-to-week basis. Wilks says that Baker Mayfield will get the start against the Ravens and Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.

Mayfield started the first five games of the season but managed to only win one game. Following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Rhule's final game, Mayfield was seen in the locker room with a walking boot on. He was then placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

A little over a week ago, Mayfield returned to action in relief of a struggling PJ Walker against the Cincinnati Bengals. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.