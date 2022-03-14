Panthers Top 10 Free Agent Targets
With the legal tampering period beginning today and free agency officially beginning Wednesday, now is a good time to look at the top ten free agent targets for the Carolina Panthers.
Note: This list is based on opinion and is not a true reflection of what the Carolina Panthers have on their free agent big board.
1. LB Haason Reddick
Reddick proved he was not just a one-hit wonder with the Cardinals after totaling 11.5 sacks in 2021. If I'm Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Reddick is my top priority. Yes, even over CB Stephon Gilmore. Although losing Gilmore would hurt, the Panthers' secondary has a number of young guys capable of getting the job done. Carolina doesn't have the same luxury of talent at edge. Should the Panthers get a deal done with Reddick, he and Brian Burns would be one of the top pass rushing duos in the NFL.
2. G Brandon Scherff
If I'm the Panthers, Scherff is my No. 1 target on the offensive side of the ball. This would be a home run by the Panthers' front office if they are able to reel in one of the best, if not the best guard on the market. The only problem is, there are no true connections between Scherff and the Panthers. Now, connections don't always have to exist but for a guy that is 30-years-old, you would think he's going to want to go to a contender. Having a connection would certainly give Scherff more interest in joining a team that is still in a rebuild.
3. CB Donte Jackson
Depending on how much Jackson is demanding, the Panthers would like to re-sign him to a multi-year deal. The reason I have Jackson above Gilmore is simply because the I believe Panthers will put more of an effort to bring back the 26-year-old corner. It gives them stability at the corner considering they still don't really know what they are going to get out of Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson long-term, although the early returns look positive. He is coming off of his best season yet and if he can stay healthy, his presence will help make up for what they lose in Stephon Gilmore to a certain extent. Obviously, there is no replacing Gilmore.
4. CB Stephon Gilmore
Scott Fitterer and the Panthers are going to make a run at Stephon Gilmore, but once the true bidding war begins in free agency, I think they'll start to back themselves out of talks. As good as Gilmore is, they just simply don't have the money to bring him back and address other areas of the roster. Gilmore has interest in staying in Carolina, but unfortunately it doesn't appear that the numbers are going to line up for him to remain with the team.
5. QB Jameis Winston
I think a lot of people keep forgetting that Jameis Winston is set to be a free agent this offseason after spending the last two seasons with New Orleans. If the Panthers lose out to the Saints on Deshaun Watson, Winston should be in play. He did a fairly good job with the Saints after being named the starter in 2021, leading the team to a 5-2 record through seven games. After he went down for the season, the Saints collapsed going just 4-6 in the final ten games.
When it comes to Winston, you know you're taking a gamble. Is this going to be the guy that puts the ball in harms way time after time and costs his team several games? Or could he sustain what he did this season in New Orleans throughout the entirety of a season? If he can sustain it, whoever signs him will be getting a hell of a bargain.
He has a cannon for an arm and has all the intangibles to be a really solid quarterback. Not to mention, he has played his entire seven-year career in the NFC South splitting time with Tampa Bay and New Orleans, meaning he knows this division in and out.
6. LB Kyzir White
White would be my No. 1 linebacker target if Haason Reddick leaves. Yes, I know Reddick is more of a pass rusher but the money can be used on someone like White who can help bolster the second level of the defense. The thing I like most about White is his versatility. He played safety at a very high level during his college days at West Virginia, but has mainly played linebacker in the NFL. Honestly, he's got a similar build/playing style to that of Jeremy Chinn. Adding White would allow the Panthers to keep Chinn in the back end of the defense while still having a versatile playmaker in the middle of the field. This past season, White led the Chargers with 144 tackles.
7. DT Derrick Nnadi
Nnadi will almost certainly be more expensive than bringing back DaQuan Jones, especially after showing some flashes of being a pass rusher this past season with three sacks and five QB hits. Carolina needs to anchor someone on the interior beside Brown that can be relied on. Having another consistent tackle will allow Brown to be even more dominant and take his game to the next level. Then again, if Brown is part of a potential package being sent to Houston for Deshaun Watson, then the Panthers will need to replace Brown's production which won't be easy.
8. OL Lucas Patrick
Patrick, another former Duke Blue Devil may want to reunite with his former offensive line coach in Green Bay, James Campen. The two worked together from 2017-18, the first two years of Patrick's career. He's going to be a much cheaper option for the Panthers and could be the cheapest player on this list. He's not a Pro Bowl caliber guard, but would certainly be an upgrade over John Miller.
9. LB Jayon Brown
With the Titans dishing out $87.5 million to Harold Landry, the Titans are going to lose one or two linebackers this offseason. Brown is one of the better coverage linebackers in the league when healthy. Unfortunately, he's dealt with some injuries over the past couple of years and has played just 10 games in each of the past two seasons. Due to the injuries, he should come in a little cheaper than Kyzir White.
10. WR Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios makes a lot of sense for this team. He has experience returning punts and kicks and can offer some production on offense as well. This would be a major upgrade over Alex Erickson who returned punts last season and was buried on the depth chart at receiver. Erickson didn't do a bad job, but Berrios was named an All-Pro for a reason.
