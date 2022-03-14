Panthers Top 10 Free Agent Targets

I think a lot of people keep forgetting that Jameis Winston is set to be a free agent this offseason after spending the last two seasons with New Orleans. If the Panthers lose out to the Saints on Deshaun Watson, Winston should be in play. He did a fairly good job with the Saints after being named the starter in 2021, leading the team to a 5-2 record through seven games. After he went down for the season, the Saints collapsed going just 4-6 in the final ten games.

When it comes to Winston, you know you're taking a gamble. Is this going to be the guy that puts the ball in harms way time after time and costs his team several games? Or could he sustain what he did this season in New Orleans throughout the entirety of a season? If he can sustain it, whoever signs him will be getting a hell of a bargain.

He has a cannon for an arm and has all the intangibles to be a really solid quarterback. Not to mention, he has played his entire seven-year career in the NFC South splitting time with Tampa Bay and New Orleans, meaning he knows this division in and out.